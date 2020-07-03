More fireworks in Americans' hands for July 4 raises risks Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )





ATLANTA (AP) — For many Americans, the Fourth of July will be more intimate this year. It also could be riskier.Saturday will be unlike any Independence Day in recent memory. From Atlanta to San Diego, hundreds of fireworks shows have been canceled as officials restrict large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, especially as infections surge across the U.S.With fewer professional celebrations, many Americans are bound to shoot off fireworks in backyards and at block parties. And they already are: Sales have been booming. Some public safety officials say consumer fireworks in more hands means greater danger of injuries and wildfires in parts of the country experiencing dry, scorching weather."The general public is buying more than ever before," said Steve Houser, president of the National Fireworks Association.While it's not clear exactly what is driving people to shops, some sellers think fireworks are a diversion for people who have been stuck at home during the pandemic."We're seeing new customers ... who usually don't come to the fireworks tents," said Robert Fletcher of Desert Sky Fireworks, which has locations across Arizona.Cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco have received more complaints of illegal fireworks this summer than in previous years. While most states allow at least some types of consumer fireworks, many cities prohibit them, even non-explosive sparklers. But they acknowledge it is difficult to stop people from buying them just outside city limits where they're legal.In Arizona, which has battled wildfires for weeks, thousands of people have signed an online petition calling for Gov. Doug Ducey to ban fireworks this summer.Delanie Thompson, 28, said she started the petition after seeing a neighbor's house...

