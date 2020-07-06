The White House signals it could get on board with a 2nd round of stimulus checks for Americans Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said the White House could support another round of

· He also floated other measures President Donald Trump supports, such as a payroll tax cut.

· Republicans in Congress and the White House are split on whether to back a second round of direct... · White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said the White House could support another round of stimulus checks for Americans.· He also floated other measures President Donald Trump supports, such as a payroll tax cut.· Republicans in Congress and the White House are split on whether to back a second round of direct 👓 View full article

