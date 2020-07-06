|
The White House signals it could get on board with a 2nd round of stimulus checks for Americans
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
· White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said the White House could support another round of stimulus checks for Americans.
· He also floated other measures President Donald Trump supports, such as a payroll tax cut.
· Republicans in Congress and the White House are split on whether to back a second round of direct...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this