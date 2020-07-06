Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The White House signals it could get on board with a 2nd round of stimulus checks for Americans

Business Insider Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
The White House signals it could get on board with a 2nd round of stimulus checks for Americans· White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said the White House could support another round of stimulus checks for Americans.
· He also floated other measures President Donald Trump supports, such as a payroll tax cut.
· Republicans in Congress and the White House are split on whether to back a second round of direct...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Masked, Gloved Waiters To Serve First Responders At White House Party [Video]

Masked, Gloved Waiters To Serve First Responders At White House Party

Pre-COVID-19, the White House was always one of the busiest social hubs in Washington. But since late March, it's been on virtual lockdown. This week, however, party preparation began..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:47Published
Stephen Moore: No more Covid stimulus checks; Cut payroll taxes instead [Video]

Stephen Moore: No more Covid stimulus checks; Cut payroll taxes instead

White House economic adviser Stephen Moore tells Larry why he thinks suspending payroll taxes is better for the economy than another round of stimulus checks. Plus, why he thinks the president is right..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 13:50Published
Bill McCollum weighs in on the House Judiciary Committee investigation of White House influence over the Justice Department [Video]

Bill McCollum weighs in on the House Judiciary Committee investigation of White House influence over the Justice Department

Former Congressman Bill McCollum (R-FL) joins Larry King on PoliticKING to discuss the House Judiciary Committee investigation of White House influence over the Justice Department.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 09:01Published

Tweets about this

SehrLangsam2

SehrLangsam RT @businessinsider: The White House signals it could get on board with a 2nd round of stimulus checks for Americans https://t.co/3oRqhJv22B 22 minutes ago

dfraudales

David Raudales The White House signals it could get on board with a 2nd round of stimulus checks for Americans -… https://t.co/DXnB7dp3XE 33 minutes ago

RJP56

@Edward Lewis The White House signals it could get on board with a 2nd round of stimulus checks for Americans https://t.co/yCiD1dkoN5 38 minutes ago

POTUSNetwork

Presidential News Network The White House signals it could get on board with a 2nd round of stimulus checks for Americans #Whitehouse… https://t.co/FAnO5acrq2 1 hour ago

nevaeh5658

Delani Washington White House signals it could get on board with 2nd round of stimulus checks - Business Insider https://t.co/sC791tIZen 1 hour ago

businessinsider

Business Insider The White House signals it could get on board with a 2nd round of stimulus checks for Americans https://t.co/3oRqhJv22B 1 hour ago

MicheleAllen271

Michele Allen @MeetThePress @AmbJohnBolton @chucktodd How could you not Vote Biden?? You send so many mixed signals. You sit on… https://t.co/aCvjBCmgSa 1 week ago