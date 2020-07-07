|
Novavax skyrockets after US government grants $1.6 billion for coronavirus vaccine creation
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
· *Novavax shares spiked as much as 38% early Tuesday after receiving $1.6 billion in coronavirus vaccine funding from the US government.*
· *The award is the largest yet from Operation Warp Speed, the White House's plan to rapidly develop and deliver a viable vaccine for the coronavirus pandemic.*
· *Part of the grant will...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this