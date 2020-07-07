'An essential tool:' 156 top economists call for recurring stimulus checks until the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () · In a recent open letter, 156 top economists urged policymakers to implement ongoing direct-cash payments to boost the economy and keep struggling people afloat.
· "Direct cash payments are an essential tool that will boost economic security, drive consumer spending, hasten the recovery, and promote certainty at all levels of...
White House economic adviser Stephen Moore tells Larry why he thinks suspending payroll taxes is better for the economy than another round of stimulus checks. Plus, why he thinks the president is right..
Advertisers are pushing for greater flexibility from their media partners as effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy pressures them to be more resourceful with their spending. That dynamic..
Six in 10 Americans said they've never felt more tired in their life than right now during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 Americans about the impact the COVID-19..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:20Published
Tweets about this
Timothy O Ayodele RT @businessinsider: 'An essential tool:' 156 top economists call for recurring stimulus checks until the economy recovers from the coronav… 5 minutes ago
Business Insider 'An essential tool:' 156 top economists call for recurring stimulus checks until the economy recovers from the coro… https://t.co/TWEx0gpKDO 23 minutes ago