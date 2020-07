A top Senate Republican says a stimulus check would 'do more economic good' than the payroll tax cut that Trump is seeking Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

· GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley said a stimulus check would benefit the economy more than the payroll tax cut Trump is seeking.

· "I think when a person has a check in his hand... I think that's going to do more economic good than if we dribble out $30 every paycheck," Grassley said, according to CNN's Manu Raju.

