22 fintechs that VCs and big investors say are on the brink of becoming household names Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

· We asked some of the top fintech investors to recommend up-and-coming fintechs going direct to the consumer.

· Investors could nominate their own portfolio companies, as well as fintechs they haven't backed, with the caveat nominees couldn't have raised beyond a Series B round of funding.

· Investors' picks varied, but a... · We asked some of the top fintech investors to recommend up-and-coming fintechs going direct to the consumer.· Investors could nominate their own portfolio companies, as well as fintechs they haven't backed, with the caveat nominees couldn't have raised beyond a Series B round of funding.· Investors' picks varied, but a 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this