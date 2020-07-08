Esports Entertainment Group hires M&A advisory firm Akur Capital Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL), an online gambling company focused on esports wagering and 18+ gaming, said Wednesday that it has tapped Akur Capital as its iGaming mergers and acquisitions advisor. Akur specializes in international mergers and acquisitions in the iGaming and sports betting industry. “We just signed with Akur and are already evaluating multiple potential M&A opportunities they’ve introduced to us,” Esports CEO Grant Johnson said in a statement. “The Akur team has years of iGaming and gambling experience and an extensive network of industry contacts. As the first US-based iGaming company to list on Nasdaq, we’re in a great position to capitalize on these highly fragmented markets and believe Akur will prove to be a valuable partner in our ongoing success.” READ: Esports Entertainment to acquire LHE Enterprises and its online sportsbook and casino operator Argyll Entertainment Additionally, Johnson said he has been invited to present as part of a webinar panel discussion titled, “The emergence of eSports,” presented by Maxim Group and M-Vest at 11.00am ET on Thursday. Johnson plans to discuss how the global coronavirus pandemic has arguably served as a positive catalyst for the world of esports, which the company says continues to expand to new audiences. Esports Entertainment, based in Malta, offers fantasy sports, pools, fixed odds and exchange-style wagering on esports events. Contact Andrew Kessel at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel 👓 View full article

