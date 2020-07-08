Bragg Gaming Group subsidiary ORYX strengthens presence in Romania thanks to deal with casino operator Game World Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Bragg Gaming Group Inc (CVE:BRAG) (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) said Wednesday that its subsidiary ORYX Gaming has strengthened its Romanian presence via a deal with casino operator Game World. The deal is the second turnkey solution agreement for ORYX in the European country, the company said in a statement. Gameworld.ro will now appear on ORYX's iGaming platform, which supports online casinos, sports betting and lottery verticals. Game World will also have full access to ORYX Hub, which boasts an extensive selection of casino games from over 100 providers. READ: Bragg Gaming subsidiary ORYX Gaming joins forces with SBTech The Romanian company operates land-based casinos, including the largest gambling hall in the country at Bucharest Mall. In Romania, ORYX's iGaming platform is already used by Stanleybet, which is part of the Game World Group. "This deal with Game World is a result of our commitment to the Romanian operators and we are thrilled to add Game World to the list of our iGaming platform and content partners and to be able to offer our exciting and engaging content to their loyal player base," ORYX managing director Matevz Mazij said in a statement. "Game World is one of the strongest brands in the market with great history and extensive local experience. As a result of recent developments we were asked to deliver a turnkey solution in the shortest time possible and I strongly believe that we are going to take their online operation to a leading position in the online market." Game World's strategy director Attila Török said that the deal allowed the company to quickly launch its brand online, minimizing the impact of retail closures in Romania. "With such an extensive games portfolio, we are certain the content will have a wide appeal to our players," Török added. ORYX is a subsidiary of Bragg Gaming Group, a B2B online gaming solution provider based in Toronto, Canada.


