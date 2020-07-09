|
Hedge funds plunged a record 7.9% in the first half of the year as the coronavirus pandemic roiled markets
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
**
· *Hedge funds lost a record 7.9% on an asset-weighted basis in the year's first half, according to data from Hedge Fund Research. *
· *None of the hedge funds' four major strategies made money in the first six months of 2020, the report showed.*
· *Markets suffered a meltdown in March as the coronavirus pandemic...




