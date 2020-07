Bed Bath & Beyond plummets 25% after earnings miss, but BofA sticks to 'buy' and expects 111% upside (BBBY) Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

· *Bed Bath & Beyond plummeted 25% on Thursday after the company reported dismal first quarter earnings.*

· *The company saw revenue get cut in half, and announced it would be closing 200 stores over the next two years.*

· *Bed Bath & Beyond plummeted 25% on Thursday after the company reported dismal first quarter earnings.*
· *The company saw revenue get cut in half, and announced it would be closing 200 stores over the next two years.*
· *Despite the retailer's weak earnings, Bank of America reiterated its "buy" rating on Thursday and

