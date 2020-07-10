Global  
 

SpaceX to launch first fleet of Starlink satellites with sun visors

bizjournals Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
SpaceX is slated to launch its 10th Starlink mission on Saturday morning with the liftoff of a Falcon 9 rocket just before 11 a.m. The mission is scheduled for 10:54 a.m. from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, carrying 57 Starlink satellites that will bring the burgeoning constellation to nearly 600 satellites. All of the new satellites are equipped with a deployable visor to block sunlight from hitting the brightest spots of the spacecraft. The goal is to minimize reflections that hamper…
