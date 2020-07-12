China economy rebounds in Q2 after virus hit: AFP poll
Sunday, 12 July 2020 () BEIJING: China returned to growth in the second quarter after the coronavirus pandemic handed the world's second largest economy its first contraction in decades, according to an AFP poll of analysts.
