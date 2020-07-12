Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A portfolio manager invested in Berkshire Hathaway explains why Warren Buffett could still be a post-pandemic winner, even as naysayers call him 'washed up'

Business Insider Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
A portfolio manager invested in Berkshire Hathaway explains why Warren Buffett could still be a post-pandemic winner, even as naysayers call him 'washed up'· *Warren Buffett could be "one of the large beneficiaries" of the pandemic, a Berkshire Hathaway shareholder told Business Insider this week.*
· *The famed investor can put Berkshire's massive cash pile to work if the outbreak worsens, while Berkshire's earnings will rebound if the virus threat recedes, Pelican Bay chief...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Elon Musk Richer Than Warren Buffett

Elon Musk Richer Than Warren Buffett 00:33

 (CNN) Tesla CEO Elon Musk just zoomed past Warren Buffett on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index to become the world's seventh wealthiest person. Musk's fortune rose more than $6 billion Friday after Tesla's stock surged 11% to a record $1,544 per share, according to Bloomberg. At the same time,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Berkshire Hathaway Buys Dominion Energy to Expand Natural Gas Footprint [Video]

Berkshire Hathaway Buys Dominion Energy to Expand Natural Gas Footprint

Berkshire Hathaway purchases Dominion Energy in $10 billion deal as the company looks to expand in the natural gas industry.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:26Published
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Bets Big With Dominion Deal [Video]

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Bets Big With Dominion Deal

Warren Buffett flexes his traditional transaction muscle once again with the $10 billion cash and debt purchase of Dominion Energy's natural gas business.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:32Published
Trump Criticizes Warren Buffet's Airline Sales [Video]

Trump Criticizes Warren Buffet's Airline Sales

President Donald Trump criticized Warren Buffet for getting rid of his airline investments. While Trump said he had “a lot of respect for him,” he said even people like Buffet “make mistakes.”..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this

economynews2020

economynews2020 A portfolio manager invested in Berkshire Hathaway explains why Warren Buffett could still be a post-pandemic winne… https://t.co/kBGhj0TYs8 49 seconds ago

Theron_Mohamed

Theron Mohamed RT @businessinsider: A portfolio manager invested in Berkshire Hathaway explains why Warren Buffett could still be a post-pandemic winner,… 34 minutes ago

JoseWorksTech

JoseWorks A portfolio manager invested in Berkshire Hathaway explains why Warren Buffett could still be a p... https://t.co/hpVT2hgbyk 59 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider A portfolio manager invested in Berkshire Hathaway explains why Warren Buffett could still be a post-pandemic winne… https://t.co/LsaNAL6OEZ 1 hour ago