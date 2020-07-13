Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tesla clips price of Model Y sport utility vehicle, stock ascent continues

Proactive Investors Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has dropped the price of its Model Y sport utility vehicle just four months following its launch as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to drag on sector-wide auto sales. Model Y pricing now starts at US$49,990, down 6% from US$52,990. Previously, in May, the price of the Model 3, Model X and Model S vehicles were also reduced. READ: Tesla becomes the world's most valuable car company Elon Musk’s car company earlier in July reported a decline in car deliveries, albeit the drop was better than feared by the market and suggested a more robust performance among Telsa’s new breed of electric cars compared to petroleum driven rivals. Model Ys began rolling out in March and by April Tesla told investors that the car was profitable. Tesla’s shares on Friday performed strongly, rising around 10%, which in turn helped Elon Musk mark notable headlines as it meant his wealth surpassed exalted value investor Warren Buffet and become the seventh richest person in the world (according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index). Just over a week previously, Telsa was ranked as the world's most valuable car company as its second quarter results bolstered its Nasdaq listed stock. The car maker revealed that it had delivered nearly 90,650 vehicles in the quarter. It beat Wall Street expectations of around 74,100. At that time, the California-based company had a market capitalisation of US$208bn – and, after Friday’s close, this was marked at US$286bn.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Tesla slashes Model Y price amid pandemic

Tesla slashes Model Y price amid pandemic 00:47

 The discount comes months after Tesla cut the prices for its Models 3, X, and S. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tesla movie (2020) - Ethan Hawke, Eve Hewson, Kyle MacLachlan, Jim Gaffigan [Video]

Tesla movie (2020) - Ethan Hawke, Eve Hewson, Kyle MacLachlan, Jim Gaffigan

Tesla movie trailer (2020) - Plot synopsis: Brilliant, visionary Nikola Tesla (Ethan Hawke) fights an uphill battle to bring his revolutionary electrical system to fruition, then faces thornier..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:33Published
Valentina Sampaio Becomes First Transgender 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Model [Video]

Valentina Sampaio Becomes First Transgender 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Model

Valentina Sampaio Becomes First Transgender 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Model The upcoming issue is out on July 21. The 23-year-old from Brazil has been named a 'Rookie' for this year's issue...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:06Published
Tesla's Stock Surges 233%, First Stock With $20 Billion Short Bet [Video]

Tesla's Stock Surges 233%, First Stock With $20 Billion Short Bet

According to Markets Insider, Tesla is in the position to become the first company to have a $20 billion bet against it by short-sellers. This is based on data from the financial analytics firm, S3..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:31Published

Tweets about this