How Target kept its ads away from news on George Floyd, Minneapolis protests

bizjournals Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Target Corp. has played a prominent role in the events following George Floyd's death; the chain's stores were damaged in the riots that followed, and executives were outspoken about calls for social justice afterward. But when it comes to news stories about the issue, the retailer has made an effort to keep its ads at arm's length. The Wall Street Journal reports that Minneapolis-based Target (NYSE: TGT) was among companies putting news about Floyd — as well as others killed by police, such…
