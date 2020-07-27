Global  
 

Police declare riot at Seattle protests, arrest 45

Mid-Day Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Police declare riot at Seattle protests, arrest 45Seattle police declared a riot on Saturday following large demonstrations in the city's Capitol Hill neighbourhood and deployed flash bangs and pepper spray to try to clear an area near where weeks earlier people had set up an "occupied protest zone" that stretched for several blocks.

Via Twitter, police said they had made 45...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Seattle clashes spark 45 arrests, 21 cops hurt

Seattle clashes spark 45 arrests, 21 cops hurt 02:19

 [NFA] Police said a protest turned into a riot in Seattle, Washington, on Saturday, and demonstrators nationwide took to the streets in solidarity with racial justice activists opposed to federal intervention in their cities. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

