Police declare riot at Seattle protests, arrest 45 Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Seattle police declared a riot on Saturday following large demonstrations in the city's Capitol Hill neighbourhood and deployed flash bangs and pepper spray to try to clear an area near where weeks earlier people had set up an "occupied protest zone" that stretched for several blocks.



