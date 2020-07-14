Global  
 

Billionaire Salesforce founder Marc Benioff claimed the coronavirus would disappear from the US in 3 weeks if everyone wore a mask

Business Insider Tuesday, 14 July 2020
Billionaire Salesforce founder Marc Benioff claimed the coronavirus would disappear from the US in 3 weeks if everyone wore a mask· *American billionaire Marc Benioff claimed in a CNBC interview on Monday that if everyone in the US wore a mask, the coronavirus crisis would be over in the country in three weeks.*
· *"We would not have anymore coronavirus because there would be no more spread, but people do not want to wear masks," he told "Mad Money" host...
