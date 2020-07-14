Global  
 

D.C., Md. and Va. join lawsuit to block Trump administration's new rule on student visas

bizjournals Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
D.C., Maryland and Virginia are among 18 jurisdictions suing the Trump administration over a rule that requires international students to leave the country or risk deportation if their universities stick to only virtual classes in the fall because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The new rule introduced last week could force tens of thousands of international students in the U.S. to return to their home countries during the pandemic. Their tuition is vital to universities already contending with big…
