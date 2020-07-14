Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Canada, US poised to extend border restrictions to Aug. 21

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — The U.S. and Canada are poised to extend their agreement to keep their shared border closed to non-essential travel to Aug. 21, but a final confirmation has not been given, a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The agreement would likely extend the closure by another 30 days. The official was not authorized to speak publicly ahead of an announcement this week, and spoke on condition of anonymity. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April, May and June.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that a decision on the border would be announced “in the coming days.”

“We’re going to continue to work hard to keep Canadians safe and to keep our economies flowing and we will have more to say later this week,” Trudeau said

Most Canadians fear a reopening. The U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any country in the world while Canada has flattened the epidemic curve.

Essential cross-border workers like healthcare professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross. Truck drivers are critical as they move food and medical goods in both directions. Much of Canada’s food supply comes from or via the U.S.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Major concerns over border restrictions on Syria aid [Video]

Major concerns over border restrictions on Syria aid

The UN Security Council agreed on Friday to a compromise that leaves only one border crossing, instead of two, with Turkey open, which could prevent many from receiving vital aid.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:35Published
Border closure delivers blow to Detroit tourism [Video]

Border closure delivers blow to Detroit tourism

Border closure delivers blow to Detroit tourism

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:25Published
Turnabout Is Fair Play? Mexico Refuses To Let Americans Enter From Sunny Arizona [Video]

Turnabout Is Fair Play? Mexico Refuses To Let Americans Enter From Sunny Arizona

The Mexican state of Sonora borders Arizona. The border usually sees brisk traffic, as Americans cross into Mexico for tourism, commerce, and medical visits. But now, CNN reports the Mexican..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Canada, US poised to extend border restrictions to Aug. 21

 TORONTO (AP) — The U.S. and Canada are poised to extend their agreement to keep their shared border closed to non-essential travel to Aug. 21, but a final...
Seattle Times

Travel to Canada continues to be down from year before: CBSA

 As more countries reopen their borders to international travel following months of restrictions, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says there continues to...
CTV News

America's worsening COVID-19 crisis has some Canadians barring the border door

 The U.S. congressman who wants a plan to ease travel restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border is taking the ensuing backlash in stride.
CP24


Tweets about this

B___no

Bruno Lévesque RT @BNNBloomberg: Canada, U.S. poised to extend border restrictions to Aug. 21 https://t.co/QhNxAbkj7J https://t.co/jJ2ImlCefq 56 seconds ago

snddev

SND Dev Essential cross-border workers like healthcare professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted t… https://t.co/NkSgnr6ohv 2 minutes ago

BNNBloomberg

BNN Bloomberg Canada, U.S. poised to extend border restrictions to Aug. 21 https://t.co/QhNxAbkj7J https://t.co/jJ2ImlCefq 5 minutes ago

FOX8NOLA

FOX 8 New Orleans Canada, US poised to extend border restrictions to Aug. 21 https://t.co/BGpu97plaH 7 minutes ago

ElectJayCBlock

Commissioner Jay C Block RT @koat7news: US, Canada poised to extend border restrictions to Aug. 21 https://t.co/oEqgYHePcM 8 minutes ago

BlackHillsFOX

KEVN Black Hills FOX Canada, US poised to extend border restrictions to Aug. 21 https://t.co/TNQUm87c8p 9 minutes ago

galinkazoo

deb waldo RT @wwmtnews: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that a decision on the border would be announced "in the coming days."… 9 minutes ago

wsls

WSLS 10 Essential cross-border workers like healthcare professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted t… https://t.co/Q6jO4Wak5y 10 minutes ago