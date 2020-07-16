Tech giants continue to push back reopening offices
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () Large technology companies seem to be adapting just fine to the socially distanced coronavirus era, with many now telling employees to work from home until January 2021 or later. Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc. and Austin-based job website Indeed are among the companies that have recently decided they won't even try to return to offices this year. Indeed stands out because it has no plans to return until at least July 2021. The company was one of the first based in Austin to go fully remote, in early…
A senior executive said Mastercard Inc. will not ask staff to return to their offices until a vaccine is available for COVID-19. According to Reuters, the company is looking at consolidating offices...
