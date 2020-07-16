Local credit union closes branches again amid Covid-19 resurgence

Global  
 

Tropical Financial Credit Union is again closing its branches in Miami-Dade County, the epicenter of the Covid-19 outbreak. The move comes two months after the Miramar-based credit union reopened its branch lobbies, following months of proof closures during the first wave of the virus. "With the numbers rising in Miami-Dade County, we have decided to close our branch lobbies out of an abundance of caution for both our employees and customers,” said Richard Helber, president and CEO. Florida…
