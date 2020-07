You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Boeing 747: All about the iconic double-decker plane & why it will fly no more | Oneindia News



She is the Queen of The Skies but her reign is coming to an end. The iconic Boeing 747 will no longer be manufactured as Covid-19 presses airlines to turn to smaller aircraft. This Jumbo jet first.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:33 Published 3 weeks ago University has retired Boeing 747 parked at the entrance



A university in northern Thailand has a Boeing 747 parked at the entrance. The jumbo jet was formerly owned by Orient Thai Airlines but the carrier ceased operations in October 2018. Staff at the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:09 Published on June 22, 2020

Related news from verified sources British Airways retires entire 747 fleet early British Airways (BA) PLC, the world’s largest operator of Boeing Co 747s, is to retire its entire jumbo jet fleet with immediate effect after the COVID-19...

WorldNews 5 days ago



Boeing 747: What was the ‘Queen of the skies’? BBC Local News: London -- British Airways has said it will retire all of its Boeing 747s as it suffers from the sharp travel downturn.

BBC Local News 4 days ago





Tweets about this