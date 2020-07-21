Masks weren't required at Winn-Dixie ... and then the company changed its mind

Global  
 

Over the weekend, Southeastern Grocers made its position clear on mask at its Winn-Dixie stores: They weren't required, a move the company said it took because mandates were a "highly charged issue" with customers. Late Monday, it reversed course. As of July 27, masks will be required. “As we have navigated through the complexities and challenges of the pandemic, we have progressively shaped our operations and are continuing to update our policies to best protect all those who depend upon us,”…
