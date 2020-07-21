|
The latest Republican coronavirus aid plan proves the GOP is living in a fantasy land
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
· The GOP will reportedly open negotiations for another coronavirus aid package with a bill based on a fantasy — the fantasy that the coronavirus is going away soon.
· It's not. And without legislation that takes a long view of this crisis, the US economy will still be grappling with significant uncertainty.
· The GOP's...
