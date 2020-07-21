Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The latest Republican coronavirus aid plan proves the GOP is living in a fantasy land

Business Insider Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
The latest Republican coronavirus aid plan proves the GOP is living in a fantasy land· The GOP will reportedly open negotiations for another coronavirus aid package with a bill based on a fantasy — the fantasy that the coronavirus is going away soon.
· It's not. And without legislation that takes a long view of this crisis, the US economy will still be grappling with significant uncertainty.
· The GOP's...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: EU COVID recovery fund deal reached after marathon talks

EU COVID recovery fund deal reached after marathon talks 31:01

 After four days of talks that seemed shaky at times, EU leaders have agreed to a historic coronavirus recovery deal.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

EU leaders agree on $860bn joint-debt economic relief package [Video]

EU leaders agree on $860bn joint-debt economic relief package

Deal follows days of rancour over the proportion of grants compared to loans repayable by the fund's beneficiaries.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:20Published
White House, GOP Leaders Discuss New Coronavirus Relief Aid Package [Video]

White House, GOP Leaders Discuss New Coronavirus Relief Aid Package

At the White House Monday, President Trump discussed a new oronavirus relief package with Republican congressional leaders. Natalie Brand reports. (7-20-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:39Published
'Mission impossible': EU leaders split over $850bn stimulus fund [Video]

'Mission impossible': EU leaders split over $850bn stimulus fund

'Frugal' northern nations and southern EU members fail to agree on proportion of grants against repayable loans.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:04Published

Tweets about this