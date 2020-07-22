Global  
 

Magic City Classic postponed as SWAC makes its Covid-19 decision

bizjournals Wednesday, 22 July 2020
The Birmingham-based Southwestern Athletic Conference has decided to postpone all sports for the fall semester due to the Covid-19 pandemic – a move that will affect one of Birmingham's biggest annual sporting events. The league's decision means the Magic City Classic between Alabama A&M and Alabama State University will also be postponed. The SWAC is currently planning to play fall sports in the spring. “The schools and the event, the McDonald’s Magic City Classic, fully support the SWAC’s…
