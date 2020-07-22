Magic City Classic postponed as SWAC makes its Covid-19 decision
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () The Birmingham-based Southwestern Athletic Conference has decided to postpone all sports for the fall semester due to the Covid-19 pandemic – a move that will affect one of Birmingham's biggest annual sporting events. The league's decision means the Magic City Classic between Alabama A&M and Alabama State University will also be postponed. The SWAC is currently planning to play fall sports in the spring. “The schools and the event, the McDonald’s Magic City Classic, fully support the SWAC’s…