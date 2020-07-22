Charlotte's new MLS franchise will be called Charlotte FC Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Say hello to Charlotte FC: Charlotte Football Club. The city’s new Major League Soccer Franchise unveiled its name, its crest and its colors Wednesday morning in a virtual event that included team owner David Tepper and Don Garber, the MLS commissioner. On social media, a list of eight possible names was gradually whittled to five by Monday: Carolina Gliders FC, Charlotte Athletic FC, Charlotte Crown FC, Charlotte FC and Charlotte Town FC. Ruled out previously: All Carolina FC, Charlotte Fortune… 👓 View full article

