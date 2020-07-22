Global  
 

PM Modi invites US companies to invest in India

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Delivering the keynote address at the India Idea Summit organised by the US-India Business Council, PM Modi noted that the reforms undertaken in the past six years have ensured increased competitiveness, transparency, expanded digitisation and led to more policy stability. He also laid out the progress made by each sector and invited US companies to invest in India.
