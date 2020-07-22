PM Modi invites US companies to invest in India

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () Delivering the keynote address at the India Idea Summit organised by the US-India Business Council, PM Modi noted that the reforms undertaken in the past six years have ensured increased competitiveness, transparency, expanded digitisation and led to more policy stability. He also laid out the progress made by each sector and invited US companies to invest in India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with Arvind Krishna, the Chief Executive Officer of IBM, the tech giant. The two discussed various issues such as data security, healthcare, and education. PM Modi also listed the reasons which make India an attractive destination. Krishna hailed...
One of the biggest casualties of the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown seem to be India's sportspersons. Ali Ansari, a Delhi resident and a decathlete, has been forced to sell fruits from a..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:12Published