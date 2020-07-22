Global  
 

Ohio Gov. DeWine orders statewide Covid-19 mask mandate – with caveats

bizjournals Wednesday, 22 July 2020
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is extending the requirement for facial coverings to all 88 counties regardless of the speed at which Covid-19 is spreading – although allowing wide latitude for exemptions. The state also is instituting a travel advisory that requires 14-days of self-quarantine for travelers or Ohioans returning from a number of states in the South and mountain West. The mask mandate takes effect on Thursday at 6 p.m., replacing a county-by-county order that had applied to 60% of the state's…
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: Gov. Mike DeWine 'not ruling out' statewide mask mandate

Gov. Mike DeWine 'not ruling out' statewide mask mandate 01:03

 Gov. Mike DeWine told NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday that he is not ruling out a statewide mask mandate.

