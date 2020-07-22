Ohio Gov. DeWine orders statewide Covid-19 mask mandate – with caveats

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is extending the requirement for facial coverings to all 88 counties regardless of the speed at which Covid-19 is spreading – although allowing wide latitude for exemptions. The state also is instituting a travel advisory that requires 14-days of self-quarantine for travelers or Ohioans returning from a number of states in the South and mountain West. The mask mandate takes effect on Thursday at 6 p.m., replacing a county-by-county order that had applied to 60% of the state's…
Hamilton County, among the darkest spots on the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 heat map, has recorded hundreds of masking violations in hotels, pizza parlors, schools, banks and private parties..