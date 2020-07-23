Global  
 

US weekly jobless claims hit 1.4 million, the first increase since March, as spiking virus cases halt reopening plans

Business Insider Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
US weekly jobless claims hit 1.4 million, the first increase since March, as spiking virus cases halt reopening plans· US jobless claims for the week that ended Saturday totaled 1.4 million, the Labor Department said Thursday. That came in above the consensus economist estimate of 1.3 million.
· Thursday's report — which marked an increase over the prior period — snapped a 15-week streak of declines. It also brought total filings over an...
