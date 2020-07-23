US weekly jobless claims hit 1.4 million, the first increase since March, as spiking virus cases halt reopening plans
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () · US jobless claims for the week that ended Saturday totaled 1.4 million, the Labor Department said Thursday. That came in above the consensus economist estimate of 1.3 million.
· Thursday's report — which marked an increase over the prior period — snapped a 15-week streak of declines. It also brought total filings over an...
As COVID-19 cases surge again in parts of the country, 19 million Americans are currently unemployed. 28 million are in danger of losing their homes. Meanwhile, in March and June, the combined wealth..