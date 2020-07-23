Global  
 

A top credit-trading exec is out at Wells Fargo. The exit comes as the bank is pursuing billions in cost cuts.

Business Insider Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
A top credit-trading exec is out at Wells Fargo. The exit comes as the bank is pursuing billions in cost cuts.· A senior credit-trading exec is out at Wells Fargo.
· Mark Hebert, the head of high-grade credit trading, has left the company after just one year, according to people familiar with the matter. 
· Hebert had joined last July after nearly 15 years at Morgan Stanley, where he was an executive director trading corporate...
