A top credit-trading exec is out at Wells Fargo. The exit comes as the bank is pursuing billions in cost cuts.
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
· A senior credit-trading exec is out at Wells Fargo.
· Mark Hebert, the head of high-grade credit trading, has left the company after just one year, according to people familiar with the matter.
· Hebert had joined last July after nearly 15 years at Morgan Stanley, where he was an executive director trading corporate...
