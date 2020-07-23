Global  
 

Wisconsin Gov. Evers: Statewide mask mandate still under consideration

bizjournals Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said he is still evaluating a potential statewide mask mandate but did not to discuss specifics. Evers on Thursday said members of his administration are looking at the idea but also said residents of Wisconsin can “do their part right now” in preventing the spread of Covid-19. He commended the local and national businesses that are requiring customers to wear masks, as well as employers allowing staff to work from home. Health experts say face masks, combined with…
 Governor Tony Evers is considering a statewide mask mandate for Wisconsin, however, the possibility of a legal fight may be holding him back.

