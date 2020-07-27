LabCorp gets FDA approval for pooled Covid-19 testing that increases capacity, saves supplies Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Seeking to improve turnaround times for Covid-19 testing, LabCorp (NYSE: LH) has received emergency approval from the FDA to conduct group testing. Whether due to increased demand or a diminishing supply of testing reagents, the ability to test multiple samples at one time creates efficiencies. The matrixed, pooled testing method received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration July 24. Essentially, up to five samples can be tested at once, with the ability to… 👓 View full article

