LabCorp gets FDA approval for pooled Covid-19 testing that increases capacity, saves supplies

bizjournals Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Seeking to improve turnaround times for Covid-19 testing, LabCorp (NYSE: LH) has received emergency approval from the FDA to conduct group testing. Whether due to increased demand or a diminishing supply of testing reagents, the ability to test multiple samples at one time creates efficiencies.  The matrixed, pooled testing method received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration July 24. Essentially, up to five samples can be tested at once, with the ability to…
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: FDA Extends Use Of COVID-19 Test For People With No Symptoms

FDA Extends Use Of COVID-19 Test For People With No Symptoms 00:34

 The Food and Drug Administration is allowing the continued use of a COVID-19 test for people who show no symptoms of the novel coronavirus. According to Gizmodo, the FDA on Friday reissued an emergency use authorization for a test, which is produced by LabCorp. The authorization allows asymptomatic...

COVID-19 testing capacity amid nationwide supply shortage [Video]

COVID-19 testing capacity amid nationwide supply shortage

COVID-19 testing capacity amid nationwide supply shortage

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:12Published
New York Governor Cuomo sends COVID-19 testing supplies to St. Petersburg [Video]

New York Governor Cuomo sends COVID-19 testing supplies to St. Petersburg

A joint announcement between New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman will help increase COVID-19 testing in St. Petersburg.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:11Published
At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits As Accurate As Doctor's Office [Video]

At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits As Accurate As Doctor's Office

At-home nasal swab-based tests for COVID-19 are effective and have a high rate of accuracy. The at-home kits correctly identify 80% of people with the virus and 98% of those who don't have it. The..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:30Published

