LabCorp gets FDA approval for pooled Covid-19 testing that increases capacity, saves supplies
Monday, 27 July 2020 () Seeking to improve turnaround times for Covid-19 testing, LabCorp (NYSE: LH) has received emergency approval from the FDA to conduct group testing. Whether due to increased demand or a diminishing supply of testing reagents, the ability to test multiple samples at one time creates efficiencies. The matrixed, pooled testing method received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration July 24. Essentially, up to five samples can be tested at once, with the ability to…
The Food and Drug Administration is allowing the continued use of a COVID-19 test for people who show no symptoms of the novel coronavirus. According to Gizmodo, the FDA on Friday reissued an emergency use authorization for a test, which is produced by LabCorp. The authorization allows asymptomatic...