Target will keep stores closed on Thanksgiving this year

bizjournals Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Target Corp. will start its holiday sales earlier than ever this year, but it'll keep its stores closed on Thanksgiving Day, in a break from recent strategy. The Minneapolis-based retailer said Monday that it would launch holiday-season promotions starting in October, weeks earlier than usual. It didn't give an exact date. Target (NYSE: TGT) also joined a retail shift away from Thanksgiving hours this year, following an announcement from Walmart (NYSE: WMT) that it, too, would stay closed on Thanksgiving.…
News video: Target Decides To Closes Stores On Thanksgiving Day

Target Decides To Closes Stores On Thanksgiving Day 00:15

 Target will close stores this Thanksgiving as the coronavirus pandemic forces major retailers to alter their upcoming holiday shopping plans.

Target stores to close Thanksgiving due to COVID-19 pandemic, following Walmart's holiday closing announcement

 Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving due to the coronavirus pandemic but will start rolling out the biggest deals of the year in October.
