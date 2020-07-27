Target will keep stores closed on Thanksgiving this year
Monday, 27 July 2020 () Target Corp. will start its holiday sales earlier than ever this year, but it'll keep its stores closed on Thanksgiving Day, in a break from recent strategy. The Minneapolis-based retailer said Monday that it would launch holiday-season promotions starting in October, weeks earlier than usual. It didn't give an exact date. Target (NYSE: TGT) also joined a retail shift away from Thanksgiving hours this year, following an announcement from Walmart (NYSE: WMT) that it, too, would stay closed on Thanksgiving.…