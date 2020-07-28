Global  
 

GOLDMAN SACHS: Buy these 26 stocks now to crush the market as an 'overvalued' dollar continues to weaken in the months ahead

Business Insider Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
GOLDMAN SACHS: Buy these 26 stocks now to crush the market as an 'overvalued' dollar continues to weaken in the months ahead· The US dollar is expected to weaken by 5% over the next 12 months. according to Goldman Sachs.
· The firm's equity strategists say these 26 stocks that earn the vast majority of their sales abroad will benefit.
