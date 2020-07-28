Global  
 

There's a new group to know in Austin's fight against Covid-19

bizjournals Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Several academic, public-sector and private-sector organizations in Austin and beyond have banded together to fight the current Covid-19 pandemic — and future pandemics. The Texas Global Health Security Innovation Consortium boasts more than 50 initial members, including the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce, Dell Medical School, Capital City Innovation, DivInc, the Harte Research Institute, Tech Ranch Austin and the Texas Advanced Computing Center. The Austin Technology Incubator, part of the…
