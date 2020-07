Trade Show Losses At McCormick Place Amid Pandemic Has Cost Nearly $1.7 Billion



More than $1.5 billion – that is the impact the coronavirus has had just at McCormick Place this year. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:18 Published 13 hours ago

United Airlines Miss on Earning Per Share, Beat on Revenue



United Airlines posts a $9.31 loss per share in Q2 as the airline industry continues to suffer amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the airline beat estimated revenue by raking in $1.48 billion.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 03:17 Published 1 week ago