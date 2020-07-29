AMC, Universal upend movie industry by collapsing theatrical release window to 17 days Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

In a shocking development that upends decades of tradition in the movie theater industry, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. has struck a deal with Universal Filmed Entertainment Group to shorten the theatrical release window to less than three weeks. Under the multi-year agreement, AMC (NYSE: AMC) theaters will get 17 days — three weekends — of theatrical exclusivity for all Universal and Focus Features films. Then Universal, which is a division of Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCSA), can make its…


