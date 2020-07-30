The Latest: India reports another record coronavirus surge Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )





The record surge of 52,123 reported cases took the national total to 1,583,792 on Thursday.



The Health Ministry also reported another 775 deaths in the past 24 hours, driving total fatalities up to 34,968.



The number of recoveries from the coronavirus in India has crossed 1 million.



India has reported the third most coronavirus cases in the world after the United States and Brazil.



The reported deaths from the virus in India, however, mark a far lower fatality rate than in the other two countries.



___



HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:



— Misinformation on coronavirus is proving highly contagious



— U.S. is expected to report a record-breaking economic plunge



— Vietnam imposes more restrictions as virus outbreak that started in a popular beach resort destination grows



— Australia’s coronavirus hot spot Victoria makes masks compulsory after record new cases



— U.S. House of Representatives orders broad mask mandates after lawmaker gets virus



___



Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak



____



HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:



BEIJING — China is stepping-up testing for the coronavirus in an attempt to get a handle on new outbreaks that have defied the country’s considerable success in containing the virus that was first detected in Wuhan late last year.



In the northeastern city of Dalian, local authorities have issued a letter to citizens urging all... NEW DELHI, India — India has registered more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours for the first time.The record surge of 52,123 reported cases took the national total to 1,583,792 on Thursday.The Health Ministry also reported another 775 deaths in the past 24 hours, driving total fatalities up to 34,968.The number of recoveries from the coronavirus in India has crossed 1 million.India has reported the third most coronavirus cases in the world after the United States and Brazil.The reported deaths from the virus in India, however, mark a far lower fatality rate than in the other two countries.___HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:— Misinformation on coronavirus is proving highly contagious— U.S. is expected to report a record-breaking economic plunge— Vietnam imposes more restrictions as virus outbreak that started in a popular beach resort destination grows— Australia’s coronavirus hot spot Victoria makes masks compulsory after record new cases— U.S. House of Representatives orders broad mask mandates after lawmaker gets virus___Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak____HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:BEIJING — China is stepping-up testing for the coronavirus in an attempt to get a handle on new outbreaks that have defied the country’s considerable success in containing the virus that was first detected in Wuhan late last year.In the northeastern city of Dalian, local authorities have issued a letter to citizens urging all... 👓 View full article

