Lord & Taylor files for bankruptcy protection

bizjournals Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
The pandemic has claimed another struggling retail chain, this one with origins dating back nearly 200 years. Luxury department store chain Lord & Taylor has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy along with its owner, Le Tote Inc., The Wall Street Journal reports. Lord & Taylor's roots date to 1826 and it is considered the oldest department store in the country. It has 38 stores across the nation. The stores have been closed since mid-March due to the pandemic. In early May, reports said the New York-based…
 One of the country’s oldest department stores becomes another victim of the coronavirus economic fallout as Lord & Taylor files for bankruptcy. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

