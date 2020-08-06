Facebook Releases Instagram Reels

Thursday, 6 August 2020 () Facebook has unveiled Instagram Reels as its answer to the popular Chinese-owned video app TikTok. The social media giant said in a blog post that Instagram Reels is a new way to create short, entertaining videos on Facebook's photo-sharing app Instagram. Facebook reportedly shut down its TikTok clone Lasso in July, ahead of the launch of Instagram Reels.
