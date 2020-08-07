Global  
 

Trump is threatening to enact a payroll tax cut through executive order. But that doesn't mean you'll see extra money on your paycheck if it happens.

Business Insider Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Trump is threatening to enact a payroll tax cut through executive order. But that doesn't mean you'll see extra money on your paycheck if it happens.· Trump has repeatedly threatened to circumvent Congress and enact a payroll tax cut on his own.
· The idea gained traction in the White House after two conservative economists called on the president to use executive authority to suspend that tax collection and add more money onto workers' paychecks.
· But experts say...
