U.S. Reaches Deal With Moderna For 100 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Moderna said Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with the U.S. to initially supply 100 million doses of its experimental vaccine for COVID-19, mRNA-1273. The U.S. government has awarded up to $1.525 billion for the vaccine. 👓 View full article