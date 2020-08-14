Biden Calls For Wearing Masks Mandatory Nationwide
Friday, 14 August 2020 () Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called on the Trump administration to make mandatory for everyone in the country to wear masks in public for the next three months. It would save more than 40,000 lives over the next three months, according to him. "Every governor should mandate mandatory mask-wearing. The estimates by the experts are it will save over 40,000 lives." "Every
[NFA] Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden on Thursday called on all U.S. governors to mandate mask wearing to slow the spread of the coronavirus that has killed more than 165,000 people in the..
After being briefed on the coronavirus pandemic by health experts, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Thursday said if Americans wear masks when they're outside for the next three..