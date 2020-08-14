Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden Calls For Wearing Masks Mandatory Nationwide

RTTNews Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called on the Trump administration to make mandatory for everyone in the country to wear masks in public for the next three months. It would save more than 40,000 lives over the next three months, according to him. "Every governor should mandate mandatory mask-wearing. The estimates by the experts are it will save over 40,000 lives." "Every
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: The mask debate continues nationwide

The mask debate continues nationwide 01:50

 The debate surrounding the efficacy of face masks in the fight against COVID-19 continues as the 2020 presidential election nears.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden says all governors should mandate masks [Video]

Biden says all governors should mandate masks

[NFA] Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden on Thursday called on all U.S. governors to mandate mask wearing to slow the spread of the coronavirus that has killed more than 165,000 people in the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:12Published
Joe Biden Calls For Nationwide Face Mask Mandate [Video]

Joe Biden Calls For Nationwide Face Mask Mandate

Biden cited health experts’ predictions that it could save 40,000 lives from coronavirus over the next three months.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:05Published
Biden: 'Be a patriot', wear a mask [Video]

Biden: 'Be a patriot', wear a mask

After being briefed on the coronavirus pandemic by health experts, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Thursday said if Americans wear masks when they're outside for the next three..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:21Published

Tweets about this