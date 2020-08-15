Global  
 

Kamala Harris supports $2,000 monthly stimulus checks to help Americans claw out of pandemic ruin — and she's long backed plans for Democrats to give people more money

Business Insider Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Kamala Harris supports $2,000 monthly stimulus checks to help Americans claw out of pandemic ruin — and she's long backed plans for Democrats to give people more money· Biden picked Kamala Harris to be his vice presidential running mate on Tuesday, putting a former primary rival on the ticket.
· Harris appears to possess a simple economic instinct: The government should step in and give people more money.
· She supports $2,000 monthly stimulus checks for Americans during the pandemic, and...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Reactions Pour In After Biden Picks Harris

Reactions Pour In After Biden Picks Harris 02:30

 On the heels of their historic announcement, Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris are expected to make their first joint appearance together later today. CBS2's John Dias has reaction to Biden's pick for his vice president.

