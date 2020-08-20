Wall Street chief stock strategist sees 'historic valuation opportunity' in small-cap stocks for long-term investors
Thursday, 20 August 2020 () · *Lori Calvasina of RBC Capital Markets told Bloomberg there's a "historic valuation opportunity" in small-cap stocks. *
· *However, the chief US equity strategist said the opportunity should only be for long-term investors with a three- to five-year horizon. *
· *She recommended to everyone to look for the "best in the...
Could long term investors do well with small-cap stocks?
According to Lori Calvasina of RBC Capital Markets the answer is "YES."
Calvasina told Bloomberg there's a "historic valuation opportunity" in..
