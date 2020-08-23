President Trump will officially be nominated for a 2nd term this week. RBC says buy these 48 stocks spanning every industry that are poised to crush the market if he wins reelection.
Sunday, 23 August 2020 () · RBC's analysts were asked about their top picks in every industry in the event President Donald Trump is elected to a second term in November.
· Head of US Equity Strategy Lori Calvasina says that commodity and cyclical stocks have risen in tandem with Trump's perceived chances of victory.
· Those sectors made some of...
The first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday (August 24) showcased Black supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, including American football legend Herschel Walker declared Trump..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13Published
Tweets about this
RM RT @CNN: President Trump announced in a tweet he will officially appoint acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf to take over the role… 1 hour ago
Laurie Kafka Trump is purposely breaking all norms & laws to show the American people that he can & will continue to do so bec t… https://t.co/c7QjM6kXDE 8 hours ago
Sheelagh Kelly RT @NPR: President Trump says he will officially nominate Chad Wolf to be DHS secretary.
The move comes less than two weeks after the GAO… 13 hours ago
Steven Okun RT @AmChamSG: (August 28, 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm)
Fresh off President Trump's acceptance speech, and with the General Election campaign official… 15 hours ago