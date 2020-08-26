Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Virgin Atlantic gets approval for rescue plan from creditors

Proactive Investors Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Virgin Atlantic has moved closer to a long-term restructuring deal after trade creditors approved a £1.2bn rescue package yesterday. The Richard Branson-owned airline had warned it would run out of cash by the end of September if the rescue package was not approved but received approval from 99% of its suppliers. Shareholders, lenders and major creditors had already approved the plan in July. Virgin Atlantic said the vote was a significant milestone towards safeguarding its future and had received overwhelming support from all four creditor classes. “Achieving this milestone puts Virgin Atlantic in a position to rebuild its balance sheet, restore customer confidence and welcome passengers back to the skies as soon as they are ready to travel,” it said. According to one consultant speaking to the BBC, Virgin’s creditors will most likely have to take a 20% cut in the money they are owed by the airline. Virgin Atlantic is 51% owned by Branson’s Virgin Group and 49% by US airline Delta. As part of the rescue package, the billionaire has agreed to inject an additional £200mln and arranged loans of £170mln with deferrals of fees from Virgin and Delta worth a further £400mln. Virgin was turned down by the British government when it asked for a £500mln loan to help to ease its difficulties. A court hearing is scheduled for 2 September in London to rubber-stamp the plan, with a hearing in the US to follow a day after to ratify the plan there. “We remain confident that the plan represents the best possible outcome for Virgin Atlantic and all its creditors and believe that the court will exercise its power to sanction the restructuring plan,” the airline said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Virgin Atlantic gets OK for $1.6 bln rescue plan

Virgin Atlantic gets OK for $1.6 bln rescue plan 01:12

 Creditors have voted through a $1.6 bln deal to rescue UK airline Virgin Atlantic. Francis Maguire reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

State of 208: Nampa's planned expansion for parks and pathways [Video]

State of 208: Nampa's planned expansion for parks and pathways

One of the fastest growing cities in Idaho has a plan for it's neighborhoods. Open more space and give people a chance to walk or bike around town. One of the fastest growing cities in Idaho has a..

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 00:48Published
Merkel, Macron to discuss Europe’s future [Video]

Merkel, Macron to discuss Europe’s future

German Chancellor Merkel has been invited to discuss the future of Europe at French President Macron's summer residence

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:59Published
See Weird Magnetic Field Anomaly Expand in Wild NASA Visualization [Video]

See Weird Magnetic Field Anomaly Expand in Wild NASA Visualization

There’s an unusually weak spot in Earth’s magnetic field, and NASA is tracking the anomaly to predict future changes.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Virgin Atlantic faces key creditor vote as it battles to survive

 Virgin Atlantic, billionaire Richard Branson's flagship airline, faces a key survival test today when trade creditors vote on a £1.2bn restructuring plan. The...
Proactive Investors

Virgin Atlantic creditors vote for €1.3bn rescue package

Virgin Atlantic creditors vote for €1.3bn rescue package Virgin Atlantic’s trade creditors voted on Tuesday in favour of a £1.2 billion (€1.3 billion) rescue plan, moving the airline a step closer to completing a...
WorldNews

UK: Turbulent Times For Virgin Atlantic! - Charles Russell Speechlys LLP

 Approval of any Restructuring Plan requires a minimum of 75% in value in each class of creditors voting to vote in favour.
Mondaq


Tweets about this