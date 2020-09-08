Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Historic' winds bring fires, power failures, bad air to Northwest Oregon

bizjournals Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Firefighters and electric utilities were scrambling Tuesday morning as powerful east winds brought evacuations, widespread power failures, a first-of-its-kind power shutdown and smoky, unhealthy air to Northwest Oregon. The wind, beginning late Monday afternoon, combined with heat and low humidity to create nightmarish fire risk. The Marion County Sheriff reported expanding evacuations due to multiple fires in the Santiam Canyon, and said an evacuation staging center was open at the Oregon State…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: POWER OUTAGE THREAT: PG&E Warns Red Flag Fire Warning Winds Could Force Planned Power Outages

POWER OUTAGE THREAT: PG&E Warns Red Flag Fire Warning Winds Could Force Planned Power Outages 01:26

 PG&E Warns Red Flag Fire Warning Winds Could Force Planned Power Outages

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Red Flag Warning Prompts Bay Area Residents to Prepare for Wildfire Power Shutoffs [Video]

Red Flag Warning Prompts Bay Area Residents to Prepare for Wildfire Power Shutoffs

Cal ISO managed to meet demand on Sunday but, later in the week, PG&E might start cutting power on purpose as changing winds ramp up the fire danger. Betty Yu reports. (9-6-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:32Published
Bay Area Braces For Holiday Weekend Heat Wave; Flex Alert Issued By Cal ISO [Video]

Bay Area Braces For Holiday Weekend Heat Wave; Flex Alert Issued By Cal ISO

Team coverage of forecast hot weather during the holiday weekend raising air quality and power shortage concerns (9-4-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:49Published
Why We Don't Know How Much Dangerous Crud Hurricane Laura Blew Into The Air [Video]

Why We Don't Know How Much Dangerous Crud Hurricane Laura Blew Into The Air

Before Hurricane Laura hit the Gulf Coast directly, area residents were regularly exposed to high levels of toxic air pollution. Pollution has been linked to increased levels of cancer and respiratory..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published

Tweets about this