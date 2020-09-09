Wind fans flames as Oregon burns; Brown declares an emergency Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Oregon's governor has declared an emergency as several major fires have raged around the state. Gov. Kate Brown approved an emergency conflagration declaration for the Beachie Creek, Lionshead, and Holiday Farm Fire, her office said in a release. The Beachie Creek and Lionshead Fires are in the Santiam Canyon, near Salem, while the Holiday Farm Fire is near McKenzie Bridge. In addition, fires are ablaze in Washington, Marion and Lane counties. More than 130,000 acres have burned in Marion County,… 👓 View full article

