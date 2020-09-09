San Francisco private equity firm Vector Capital files to raise up to $345M in SPAC IPO

Global  
 

bizjournals Wednesday, 9 September 2020
Vector Capital filed on Tuesday to raise up to $345 million in what could be the Bay Area's 16th "blank check" IPO of the year. Vector Acquisition Corp. is led by Alex Slusky, founder of San Francisco-based Vector Capital and former leader of the technology equity practice at Ziff Brothers Investments. Its president is David Fishman, a partner and head of the investment team at the private equity firm. They plan to use the funds raised to help an as-yet-unnamed tech company public through a reverse…
